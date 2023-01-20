 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India says it is committed to boosting investment in crisis-hit Sri Lanka

Reuters
Jan 20, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST

India has told Sri Lanka it is committed to boost investment in its debt-ridden neighbour, to help pull the island nation from its worst economic crisis in seven decades, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said during a visit to Colombo.

The country of 22 million has grappled with challenges over the past year ranging from a shortage of foreign currency to runaway inflation and a steep recession, in its worst such crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

During his two-day visit, Jaishankar held talks on Thursday with Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry regarding co-operation in infrastructure, connectivity, energy, industry and health services.

"Conveyed our commitment to increase investment flows to Sri Lanka to hasten its economic recovery," Jaishankar said on Twitter on Thursday.

On Friday, he is set to meet Sri Lanka's president and prime minister.

During the visit, the neighbours are also expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for a renewable power project covering three islands in Sri Lanka's north, two sources at the power and energy ministry said.