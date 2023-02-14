 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India says China should take losses in poor-nation debt rework

Bloomberg
Feb 14, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

India called on China to be willing to take losses on loans to struggling economies, and asked the world’s biggest bilateral creditor to developing countries to avoid taking positions that would block relief for nations such as Zambia and Sri Lanka.

“China needs to come out openly and say what their debt is and how to settle it,” said Amitabh Kant, the sherpa for India during its presidency of the Group of 20 forum of the world’s biggest economies this year. “It can’t be that the International Monetary Fund takes a haircut and it goes to settle Chinese debt. How is that possible? Everybody has to take a haircut.”

About 60% of the world’s poorest nations are in or at high risk of debt distress, IMF data show. The G-20 has set up a blueprint for restructuring struggling countries’ loans — known as the Common Framework — that brings the Paris Club of traditional rich debtor countries together with China to try to restructure the debts of low-income countries on a case-by-case basis.

Disagreements on how to handle some debt have delayed resolution using the framework. Beijing has called for debt of multilateral lenders to be included in restructuring of struggling nations’ loans, a move that the World Bank has firmly rejected.