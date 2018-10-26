App
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 11:44 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India says China agrees to increase imports from country

"Global disruptions offer a chance to increase Indian exports," Prabhu said at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's trade minister Suresh Prabhu said on Friday that China has agreed to increase its imports from the country.

"Global disruptions offer a chance to increase Indian exports," Prabhu said at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

Prabhu said Chinese authorities will hold a meeting in November specifically with Indian exporters to address their concerns relating to market access and trade regulations.

India's trade deficit with China is its widest with any country, with large amounts of electronics and other items flowing across the border with its northern neighbour.

The Indian government said on Thursday it is set to boost exports of rice and rapeseed to China to try to narrow this gap.
tags #China #CII #Economy #imports #India #Suresh Prabhu #trade minister

