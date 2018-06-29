App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 07:17 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India says April-May fiscal deficit at 55.3 percent of full-year target

Net tax receipts in the first two months of 2018/19 fiscal year that ends next March were 1.02 trillion rupees, government data showed.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India reported on Friday a fiscal deficit of 3.45 trillion rupees ($50.37 billion) during April-May period, or 55.3 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year compared with 68.3 percent a year ago.

Net tax receipts in the first two months of 2018/19 fiscal year that ends next March were 1.02 trillion rupees, government data showed.

India expects to trim the deficit to 3.3 percent of GDP in this fiscal year, after meeting an upwardly revised fiscal deficit target of 3.5 percent of GDP in 2017/18.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 07:07 pm

tags #Economy #fiscal deficit

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.