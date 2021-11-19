MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for the Roundtable 'Advancing a sustainable energy future in India' presented by Hitachi energy
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India rice rates hit three-month low, supply woes loom for Vietnam

Top exporter India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $354 to $360 per tonne this week, their lowest since mid-August, down from $359 to $364 a week earlier.

Reuters
November 19, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

India’s rice export rates dropped to their lowest in three months on Thursday hit by subdued demand from buyers in Africa, while Vietnamese traders expected falling domestic supplies to cap a further decline in prices.

Top exporter India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $354 to $360 per tonne this week, their lowest since mid-August, down from $359 to $364 a week earlier.

"Buyers are postponing purchases since prices have been falling for the past few weeks. They are expecting a further drop in the prices," said an exporter based at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

Prices for Vietnam’s 5% broken rice edged down to $425-$430 per tonne from $430-$435 per tonne a week earlier.

"The prices fell following the decline in prices of rice from other exporting countries, including India and Pakistan," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

Close

Related stories

However, falling domestic supplies are likely to prevent a further decline in prices over the coming weeks, with the next harvest expected only in late February or early March, the trader added.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice prices rose to $385-$395 per tonne from $377-$383 last week, driven by the strengthening of the baht against the U.S. dollar, and an uptick in the demand after prices fell in the previous week to a level last seen in Oct. 2017.

High logistics costs, which have impacted Thailand’s overall export sector, have also hurt rice sales, traders said.

"Demand has gradually improved due to the drop in prices last week but the shipping cost is still high which has deterred deals," a Bangkok-based trader said.
Reuters
Tags: #Economy #India #rice #Vietnam
first published: Nov 19, 2021 07:24 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.