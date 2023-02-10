 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India retail inflation likely rebounded to 5.9% in January: Poll

Reuters
Feb 10, 2023 / 07:56 AM IST

Inflation ran above the upper tolerance limit of 6.00% for the first 10 months of 2022 but fell below it in the last two, largely because of a fall in food inflation. That downtrend likely reversed last month.

Higher food prices likely nudged up India's annual retail inflation last month from a 12-month low in December, but it stayed within the Reserve Bank of India's targeted range for a third consecutive month, a Reuters poll of economists predicted.

Inflation ran above the upper tolerance limit of 6.00% for the first 10 months of 2022 but fell below it in the last two, largely because of a fall in food inflation. That downtrend likely reversed last month.

India's rupee fell more than 10% last year against the dollar and is adding to inflationary pressures through higher import prices.

The inflation rate, measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), is forecast to have risen to 5.9% in January from 5.72% in December, according to the median view from a Feb. 6-9 Reuters poll of 44 economists.