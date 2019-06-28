App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 04:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

India received $1.81 billion FDI from China during April 14- March 19: Piyush Goyal

The information was provided by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India has received USD 1.81 billion (around Rs 12,474 crore) foreign direct investment from China during April 2014 to March 2019, Parliament was informed on June 28.

The sectors which received maximum inflows from China during the period include automobile industry (USD 876.73 million), electrical equipment (USD 152.5 million) and services sector (USD 127 million).

The information was provided by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Close

He also said the trade deficit (difference between imports and exports) declined to US 53.57 billion in 2018-19 from USD 63 billion in 2017-18 with China.

Moreover, India received FDI worth USD 13.62 billion during the period from the US.

The sectors which received maximum inflows from the US include computer software and hardware, automobile industry and services sector.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 04:19 pm

tags #China #Economy #FDI #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.