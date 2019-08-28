India Ratings cuts FY20 GDP forecast; says stimulus by FM will not revive growth

India Ratings and Research is the latest rating agency to downgrade India’s growth forecast. The Fitch Group company expects GDP growth for the financial year 2019-20 to tumble to a six-year low at 6.7 percent, compared to the earlier estimates of 7.3 percent.

According to the rating agency, FY20 will be the third consecutive year of subdued growth primarily driven by a slowdown in consumer demand and uneven monsoon.

Dwindling manufacturing growth, inability of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 to resolve cases in a timely manner and diminishing exports due to brewing trade tensions will also impact GDP growth, feels India Ratings.

The stimulus provided by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 23 is unlikely to revive growth and may only offer support in the medium term, the rating agency said in its report.

However, they expect GDP growth to recover to 7.4 percent in the second of FY20, mainly on account of the base effect.

The Rs 1.76 lakh crore surplus relegated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as dividends to the government for FY20 will help India cap fiscal deficit touted to be at 3.3 percent as per the rating agencies estimates.

The benefits of the dole, however, will not revive growth as most of it would likely be used to make up for the tax revenue fall, as tax targets for FY20 are believed to be optimistic, analysts said.

This is not the first time a rating agency downgraded India's growth prospects this year.

Also Read: Brokerages cut India's GDP growth forecast; is $5 trillion economy a pipe dream?

On August 23, Moody's Investors Service cut India's GDP growth forecast for the calendar year 2019 to 6.2 percent, saying the economy remains sluggish due to a combination of factors such as weak hiring, distress among rural households and tighter financial conditions. The agency had previously expected the GDP growth at 6.8 percent.

Moody also lowered CY20 by similar 0.6 percentage points to 6.7 percent.

Global analytical firm CRISIL on August 1 cut India's GDP growth forecast for the fiscal to 6.9 percent from 7.1 percent, citing weak monsoon, decelerating global growth, and sluggish high-frequency data in the first quarter of FY20.

In its report ‘Uphill trek’, the rating agency said there were no immediate signs of growth reclaiming its 14-year average of 7 percent. Monetary policy was failing to stimulate growth while fiscal constraints meant that public spending could not grow above 7 percent, it said.

In June, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had cut the GDP forecast to 7 percent. IMF had earlier revised its projections in April 2019, cutting growth outlook for FY20 by 0.2 percentage points to 7.3 percent on expectations that weaker domestic demand will limit economic recovery.

“The downward revision of 0.3 percentage point for both years reflects a weaker-than-expected outlook for domestic demand," IMF had said in its update to the World Economic Outlook.

Asian Development Bank in July also lowered its GDP forecast to 7 percent on the back of fiscal shortfall concerns.

"India is expected to grow by 7 percent in FY20 and 7.2 percent in FY21, slightly slower than projected in April because the fiscal 2018 outturn fell short," ADB had said in its supplement to the Asian Development Outlook 2019.