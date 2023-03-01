 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India processing 75% waste, circular economy is foundation of urban development: Modi

Meghna Mittal
Mar 01, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST

"First, we need to strengthen urban planning ecosystem in states. Secondly, private sector expertise needs to be used in urban planning. Thirdly, we need to develop centres of excellence to take urban planning to a new level."

In Union Budget Rs 80,000 cr has been allocated towards urban development, says PM Modi while addresses the post-budget webinar on 'Urban Planning, Development and Sanitation.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India needs to make circular economy as the basis of urban development with as much as 75 percent waste getting processed today.

Modi was speaking at a post-budget webinar on urban development with focus on planning.

"India's well-planned cities will ensure our future. First, we need to strengthen urban planning ecosystem in states. Second, private sector expertise needs to be used in urban planning. Third, we need to develop centres of excellence to take urban planning to a new level," he said.

Amrit Kaal Budget has special focus on urban planning and infrastructure development. In the Union Budget, Rs 80,000 crore has been allocated to be spent on urban development.