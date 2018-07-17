App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 03:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India prepared to impose 'safeguards' if steel imports rise: Govt source

India, which was a net exporter of steel until March 2018, saw a rise in imports since the beginning of fiscal year 2018/19, making it a net importer for the first two months of the fiscal year, according to government figures.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

India is planning to impose "safeguards" on steel imports if the volumes coming into the country increase beyond a certain level, a government source said in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The source did not specify the measures that would make up the safeguards but said steps were under discussion.
