    India power regulator OKs new market segment for expensive power

    The approval, given to the country's largest spot power market, the Indian Energy Exchange, is for fuel generated from costlier sources like imported coal and gas.

    Reuters
    February 17, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
    Representative image

    India power regulator has approved a proposal to start a separate spot market segment for "expensive power", fixing a ceiling of 50 Indian rupees ($0.6042) per unit, according to an order issued late on Thursday.

    The approval, given to the country's largest spot power market, the Indian Energy Exchange, is for fuel generated from costlier sources like imported coal and gas.

    Power plants that use those sources will be allowed to sell on the new market segment to be called 'high-price day-ahead market', the order said.

    The regulator last year lowered the cap on the ceiling for all spot power market segments to 12 rupees per unit of electricity from 20 rupees per unit earlier.

    Reuters
