Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 06:07 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India plans to participate in oil block auctions in UAE, says Dharmendra Pradhan

We are in talks that India could bid in the next licensing round of UAE with some Middle Eastern nation companies like Mubadala," Dharmendra Pradhan, India's oil minister said.

India is in talks with some UAE-based companies to jointly bid for oil blocks in UAE, India's oil minister said on Monday.

"We are in talks that India could bid in the next licensing round of UAE with some Middle Eastern nation companies like Mubadala," Dharmendra Pradhan, India's oil minister said.

"Oil producers don't want to miss India's bus," Pradhan said referring to India's enhanced role in global markets.

India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, imports about 80 percent of its oil needs, mostly from the Middle East.

Pradhan said India would consider leasing a part of its third strategic reserve in South Indian city Padur if Abu Dhabi National Oil Company is interested.

ADNOC has leased a part of India's strategic reserve at Mangalore.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 06:00 pm

tags #ADNOC #Current Affairs #Dharmendra Pradhan

