India plans early harvest trade pact with Canada, but officials remain unsure

Discussions on a proposed trade pact with Canada are set to be held on an expedited ‘early harvest mode’ but officials warn the United Arab Emirates (UAE) trade deal playbook may not work every time. While the government had last week announced it was studying the feasibility of having an interim agreement with Canada, sources involved in the talks say the decision has been taken already.

India now plans to have an ‘early harvest’ agreement, in this case named the Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA), to boost trade in goods and services. “The recent signing of an early harvest trade deal with the UAE has given New Delhi the bandwidth and the confidence to conduct such a discussion with Canada as well,” a Commerce Department official said.

An early harvest trade deal is one in which both parties sign off on a set of relatively easily achievable deliverables. Such pacts target specific goals such as tariff reduction and market access on select items while leaving more contentious topics off the agenda.

Negotiations on the pact with the UAE were completed in a record 88 days. But unlike the UAE, which is India’s third-largest trading partner and has been amenable to India’s demands, talks with Canada are not likely to proceed as smoothly due to a series of issues that has already prolonged the process, officials said. This includes difficulties of negotiating an investment pact quickly as well as Canada’s focus on gaining market access in the agri sector.

While India’s trade with Canada has remained relatively low, the North American country is seen as a major base for re-export across the border to the US. This is due to Canada’s favourable trade arrangements with the US. Meanwhile, Canada is keen on expanding its footprint beyond Europe and has focussed on South and Southeast Asia for the past few years.

The story so far

Both nations have been engaged on and off in negotiations of a proposed comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) or proposed free trade pact.

Both had also discussed a proposed foreign investment promotion and protection agreement (FIPPA) to facilitate investments. Talks on FIPPA had earlier been stalled by New Delhi’s decision to conduct negotiations for all investment pacts under the framework of the model bilateral investment treaty (BIT) issued by the government in 2015.

Officials were hoping a single deal combining both the elements of tariffs and investments could be secured if Canada were willing. “However, including investments in an early harvest agreement may be tough. Most western nations including Canada have reservations about India’s dispute resolution system and continue to underscore the need for separate bilateral investment treaties,” the official said.

There are more than 400 Canadian companies with a presence in India such as train manufacturer Bombardier, insurance major Sunlife and Canadian pension funds which are looking to expand in India. Sources say that many of them have told their government that a dedicated investment pact would allay their concerns.

Bilateral trade with Canada has remained low and stood at $6.36 billion in 2019-20, before the pandemic. It slipped to $5.64 billion in 2020-21 and stood at $4.32 billion for the April-January period of 2021-22. Of this, India’s exports stood at $2.99 billion, while imports were $2.56 billion.

India has maintained a positive trade balance with Canada for the past few years, mainly due to the export of pharmaceutical products ($292 million), organic chemicals ($218 million), diamonds and jewellery ($203 million), products made of iron and steel ($193.8 million) and flat-rolled steel and ferroalloys ($150 million).

“India’s export basket for Canada has always been diverse, leading us to believe that there exists captive demand in the Canadian market for Indian products cutting across tariff lines,” the official added.

Exports of heavy machinery ($163 million), textiles ($202 million) and plastics ($134 million) are also expected to do better under a pact with greater focus on bilateral trade facilitation, the official pointed out.

Focus on services trade

India is also looking at the deal as a way to cement the already relatively easy provisions regarding the movement of professionals to Canada. Officials said the government wants Canada to reaffirm its commitment to provide easy visas to Indians wishing to work there, even as entry to the US becomes difficult.

According to the 2016 Canadian national census, 1.37 million Indo-Canadians made up 4 percent of the country’s total population. This number has been bolstered by waves of Indian migration to Canada in recent years. According to Statistics Canada, the country’s statistics agency, India became the highest source country of immigration to Canada in 2017.

Canada welcomed 96,660 permanent residents from India in the first 10 months of 2021. This was about 13 percent higher than the total number of Indians who made Canada their home in 2019.

Canada eyes agri market

Canada meanwhile is focused on expanding market access of its agricultural products in India. Prime among these are pulses, and red lentils (masur) in particular. Its import amounted to $360 million in the first 10 months of the current financial year or about 80 percent of India’s total red lentil imports.

Till 2016-17, the import of pulses had made up as much as a quarter of all imports from Canada. That share shrank in subsequent years after caps and higher duties by India following a supply glut in the domestic market.

However, incoming shipments had started to rise again before the pandemic disrupted supply chains. Owing to the potential of yet-untapped trade, Canada is learnt to have focused on pulses as a major topic of trade discussions. Sources said the issue featured in commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal’s meeting with Canadian trade minister Mary Ng over the weekend.

Afterwards, the two countries announced that they have “agreed to undertake intensified work with respect to the recognition of Canada’s systems approach to pest risk management in pulses”. India will consider allowing the import of unmitigated Canadian pulses without penalty until a more permanent solution is arrived at.

Currently, Canadian pulses face a handicap when entering India as the methyl bromide required as a fumigant by India is seen as a pollutant by Canada and is also said to be ineffective in cold temperatures.

“The large agri-processing companies which dominate Canada’s agriculture exports have pushed the issue. They are well aware of the cyclical nature of pulses production in India, whereby a bumper harvest year is often followed by a year of relative shortage,” a senior official said.

Another segment of Canadian agro-products—paper and wood pulp—imported from Canada was worth $290 million in 2021-22. Commodities such as coal ($394.4 million), petroleum ($215 million), fertiliser ($173 million), iron and steel ($117 million) and heavy machinery ($102.8 million) made up other large imports from Canada.