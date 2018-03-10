India, Philippines discuss ways to boost defence cooperation

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Philippines' National Defence Secretary Delfin N Lorenzana held wide-ranging talks to strengthen bilateral defence and security cooperation with a focus on the maritime sphere.

Officials said Sitharaman and Lorenzana deliberated on possible areas of defence cooperation and exchanged views on the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The two countries had signed an agreement to step up cooperation in the defence sector during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Philippines in November last year.

President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte had expressed interest in acquiring fast offshore patrol vessels during talks with Modi.

Separately, Defence Minister of Mongolia Enkhbold Nyamaa also met Sitharaman.

The two ministers also explored ways to boost bilateral defence cooperation, officials said.