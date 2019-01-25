India on way to becoming 5th largest economy in world: PM Narendra Modi

Speaking at the India-South Africa Business Summit here, he said India is the world's fastest-growing major economy and the government is committed to reforms that will further propel it.
Speaking at the India-South Africa Business Summit here, he said India is the world's fastest-growing major economy and the government is committed to reforms that will further propel it.At USD 2.6 trillion, the Indian economy is currently ranked sixth in the world behind the US, China, Japan, Germany and the UK.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 05:20 pm