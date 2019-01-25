App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 05:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

India on way to becoming 5th largest economy in world: PM Narendra Modi

Speaking at the India-South Africa Business Summit here, he said India is the world's fastest-growing major economy and the government is committed to reforms that will further propel it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is on the way to becoming the fifth largest economy in the world.

Speaking at the India-South Africa Business Summit here, he said India is the world's fastest-growing major economy and the government is committed to reforms that will further propel it.

At USD 2.6 trillion, the Indian economy is currently ranked sixth in the world behind the US, China, Japan, Germany and the UK.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #Economy #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.