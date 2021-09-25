MARKET NEWS

India on path of recovery from challenging times of pandemic: Piyush Goyal

'When the pandemic struck, PM Modi's first thought was to ensure the wellbeing of poor, migrant brothers and sisters, ' the commerce and industry minister said.

PTI
September 25, 2021 / 05:26 PM IST
Piyush Goyal | PC-MoneyControl

India has faced challenging times during the pandemic but is now on the path of recovery and rapid growth, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

He was addressing the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana here.

"When the pandemic struck, PM Modi's first thought was to ensure the wellbeing of poor, migrant brothers and sisters, " the commerce and industry minister said.

Earlier, he spoke with various beneficiaries of the scheme in Himachal Pradesh via a virtual mode. He also distributed ration kits to the beneficiaries.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur also spoke on the occasion.
Sep 25, 2021 05:26 pm

