MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:2 days left to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India November trade deficit at record $23.27 billion

India's merchandise exports rose to $29.88 billion for the month from $23.62 billion in the same period last year, while imports rose to $53.15 billion in November from $33.81 billion last year.

Reuters
December 01, 2021 / 10:01 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

India posted a record merchandise trade deficit of $23.27 billion in November compared with $10.19 billion a year ago, preliminary data released by the government showed on Wednesday.

India's merchandise exports rose to $29.88 billion for the month from $23.62 billion in the same period last year, while imports rose to $53.15 billion in November from $33.81 billion last year.
Reuters
Tags: #Business #Economy #India Trade Deficit #trade deficit
first published: Dec 1, 2021 10:01 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.