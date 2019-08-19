App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 03:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

India notifies imports of 30,000 tonne crude soya oil from Paraguay

"TRQ (tariff rate quota) quota for import of 30,000 tonne of crude soya oil from Paraguay under India-Mercosur trade agreement is notified," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notice.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India on Monday notified imports of 30,000 tonne of crude soya oil from Paraguay at concessional customs duty rate of 10 per cent under a trade agreement.

"TRQ (tariff rate quota) quota for import of 30,000 tonne of crude soya oil from Paraguay under India-Mercosur trade agreement is notified," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notice.

TRQ is a quota for specified volume of exports that enter India at relatively low import duty. After the quota is reached, a higher tariff applies on additional imports.

Close

India has a preferential trade agreement with MERCOSUR, a six-country trade bloc, including Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. The pact came into existence from June 2009.

related news

India's bilateral trade with MERCOSUR was USD 10 billion in 2015-16 as compared to USD 14.24 billion in 2014-15.

Under the pact, both the sides have reduced or eliminated customs duties on certain number of goods traded between them.

India and the bloc are discussing ways to enhance scope of this agreement to further boost trade ties.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 02:56 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.