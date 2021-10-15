MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India notifies 8,424 tonnes of raw sugar exports to US under TRQ

TRQ is a quota for a volume of exports that enter the US at relatively low tariffs. After the quota is reached, a higher tariff applies on additional imports.

PTI
October 15, 2021 / 05:47 PM IST

The government on Friday permitted export of 8,424 tonnes of raw or white sugar under tariff-rate quota (TRQ) to the US, which enables shipments to enjoy relatively low tariff.

TRQ is a quota for a volume of exports that enter the US at relatively low tariffs. After the quota is reached, a higher tariff applies on additional imports.

"The quantity of 8,424 tonnes of sugar (raw and/or white sugar) to be exported to the US under TRQ scheme from October 1 to September 30, 2022, has been notified," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.

India enjoys duty-free sugar exports to the US for up to 10,000 tonnes annually under the preferential quota arrangement.

India, the world''s second biggest producer and the largest consumer of sugar, has a preferential quota arrangement for sugar export with the European Union as well.

Close

The country''s sugar export rose 20 per cent to an all-time high of 7.1 million tonnes in the 2020-21 marketing year ended last month, on the back of better demand and financial assistance from the government.

Sugar exports stood at 5.9 million tonnes in the marketing year 2019-20.

According to ISMA, the sugar production is estimated to remain flat at 31 million tonnes in the marketing year 2021-22.

The total availability of sugar is estimated to touch 39.5 million tonnes, including an opening stock of 8.5 million tonnes of sweetener.
PTI
Tags: #Economy #India #raw sugar #TRQ #US
first published: Oct 15, 2021 05:48 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.