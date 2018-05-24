App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 24, 2018 02:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, Netherlands to firm up cooperation in farm sector

Dutch deputy prime minister and farm minister Carola Schouten today called on India's agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India and the Netherlands are keen to further cooperate in the field of agriculture and allied sectors, an official statement said today.

Dutch deputy prime minister and farm minister Carola Schouten today called on India's agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field.

In the meeting, the two ministers discussed the work accomplished so far under the Indo-Dutch collaboration and expressed their desire to strengthen it further, it said.

Singh said India is keen to have further cooperation in crop residue management, bovine breeding, dairy development, animal health and porcine development, among others.

He also emphasised on the need for infusing modern technology in India's agriculture as the Netherlands is a global leader in cultivation of flowers, plants and vegetables, and well known for the diversification of agriculture sector.

Singh informed that a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for vegetables has been commissioned at Baramati in Maharasthra. The second CoE for flowers at Talegaon in the same state will be ready soon and the progress of remaining CoEs is also being followed closely.

Others are in various stages of completion and the focus is on making technology affordable to the small and marginal Indian farmers, he added.

tags #Economy #farm sector #India #Netherlands

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.