you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2019 12:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

India needs to sustain high level of growth in economy: Indian envoy

Observing that growth in India has to be inclusive and sustainable, the ambassador listed out some of the programs started by the Indian government to achieve this.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India, which is now the fastest growing major economies of the world, needs to sustain a high-level growth to achieve a $10 trillion economy in the next 10 years, India's envoy has said.

India's Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on April 6 that India represents the dreams of more than a billion people and in the last five years it has emerged from being 11th largest world economy to the sixth largest. And this year, it will become the fifth largest economy of the world.

“But in order to do that, we need to sustain a growth of eight-nine percent. In order to make sure that we are a $5 trillion economy in the next five years, a $10 trillion economy in the next 10 years, we need to sustain a very high level of growth,” he said.

Shringla was speaking at Celebrate India Festival on “India: Land of a Billion Dreams” organised by Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) and Friends of Asian Arts and Cultures in Detroit, the auto capital of the world. The festival showcases the art and culture of India.

Observing that growth in India has to be inclusive and sustainable, the ambassador listed out some of the programs started by the Indian government to achieve this.

The success of Indian American community, their entrepreneurship, hard work and dedication to what they do have inspired people in India. The four million Indian American community is seen as a role model and inspiration by people back home, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, DIA Director Salvador Salort-Pons said, “This festival allows our visitors to expand their experience of India and Southeast Asian arts and culture.”

“Our newly installed Robert and Katherine Jacobs Asian Wing shares histories and culture that can not be found in books or television. By celebrating India, we rejoice the cultural richness, the excellence in the arts and the extraordinary diversity of the communities that we are honoured to serve in the region,” he said.
First Published on Apr 7, 2019 11:58 am

