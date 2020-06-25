App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 10:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India needs to integrate with global supply chain for holistic development: IMF's Gita Gopinath

This, she said, holds true for all countries including India that want a bigger share in the global export market

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At a time when the Centre has given a clarion call for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' or a self-reliant India, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said the country needs to look at implementing policies that facilitate integration with global supply chains instead of 'backing off'. This, she said, holds true for all countries, including India, that want a bigger share in the global export market.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Gopinath said even as many countries are reassessing the benefits of globalisation, greater integration with the world would generally be the best practice. She said for countries wishing to give manufacturing a push and have a job-rich recovery, being a part of global supply chains is the best practice as they would need their intermediate goods from the rest of the world.

The IMF on June 24 reversed its growth projection for India in FY21. It's latest estimate projects a contraction of 4.5 percent for the country's economy this fiscal.

Close
She said the latest revision is on account of two main reasons - one is the longer than anticipated lockdown and the second is the health crisis in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic has not yet abated as the number of cases continue to rise despite containment measures in place.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 10:50 pm

tags #Economy #Gita Gopinath #IMF #India #world

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

FM Sitharaman says Centre in talks with RBI on one-time restructuring of loans

FM Sitharaman says Centre in talks with RBI on one-time restructuring of loans

Coronavirus outbreak: India registers sharpest single-day spike of nearly 17,000 new cases

Coronavirus outbreak: India registers sharpest single-day spike of nearly 17,000 new cases

Sanofi considers job cuts as CEO Paul Hudson seeks to reduce costs

Sanofi considers job cuts as CEO Paul Hudson seeks to reduce costs

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.