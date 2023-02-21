 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India needs Rs 33,750 crore to achieve PLI target of setting up 50 GWh of lithium-ion cell, battery manufacturing plants: Study

PTI
Feb 21, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

The country requires up to 903 GWh of energy storage to decarbonise its mobility and power sectors by 2030, and lithium-ion batteries will meet the majority of this demand, an independent study released on Tuesday by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) said.

Lithium is used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries

India needs investments to the tune of Rs 33,750 crore to achieve the government PLI target of setting up 50 GWh of lithium-ion cell and battery manufacturing plants, according to a study.

"India needs investments worth up to Rs 33,750 crore (USD 4.5 billion*) to achieve the government PLI target of setting up 50 GWh of lithium-ion cell and battery manufacturing plants," CEEW said in the study report.

CEEW, however, noted that at the time of writing the report, the conversion rate was taken as Rs 75 per US dollar.