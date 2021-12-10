MARKET NEWS

India needs 'aatmavishwas' to draw from its past success, says ex-RBI chief Raghuram Rajan

"India must recognise that its competitive advantage lies in value-added services," Raghuram Rajan said, adding that efforts must be directed at making the country "the front-office of the world".

Moneycontrol News
December 10, 2021 / 08:50 PM IST
Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan

'Aatmavishwas' or self-belief is required by India to draw from its past success, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan said on December 10 at the Chennai International Centre.

The country needs to introspect on how it created a robust pharmaceutical and two-wheeler automobile sector, and whether it could similarly manufacture products like clay Ganesha idols, the veteran banker suggested.

"India needs aatmavishwas to draw from its past success... India needs to find out why it is a success story in making two-wheelers and pharmaceuticals but cannot make clay Ganeshas​," CNBC TV18 quoted Rajan as saying.

"India must make pasta and market Haldirams' Bhujia and vathal to all parts of the world," he added.

The ex-RBI chief further noted that India must do "management-consulting for the world" from firms headquartered in the country.

"India must recognise that its competitive advantage lies in value-added services," he said, adding that efforts must be directed at making the country "the front-office of the world".

Rajan's remarks come in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India campaign, which he had unveiled last year following the onset of COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign is aimed at making India self-reliant by boosting the country's manufacturing sector and focusing on the Make-in-India initiative.

Rajan's advise on making India a management consultant for the world comes after he claimed in October that the citizens' belief in the country's economic future has diminished in recent years.

"In recent years we have gotten a little less confident. Our belief in economic future has diminished...the pandemic toll has further diminished our self-belief or 'atmavishwas' even further while pushing many in the middle-class into poverty," he had said, while virtually addressing an event organised by the NALSAR University of Law on October 29.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.