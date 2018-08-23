App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 09:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

India needs 3-4 global sized banks: Rajiv Kumar

Kumar made a strong case for giving banking sector more freedom to take risks and provide credit to industry especially the MSME sector.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India needs three-four large lenders which could figure among top 200 global-sized banks, Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said today.

"We need to have 3-4 banks of global standard in size," he said adding they ought to figure in top 200 global-sized banks. While speaking at an event here, he regretted that India's banking sector is highly conservative and risk averse. "Our banking sector is high conservative.

It's risk appetite is minimal and it's capacity of project assessment is not as much it should be. So, it takes recourse to safe banking," the Niti Aayog vice chairman said. He further said that the RBI should refrain from over regulation and encourage banks to take risks and increase exposure to the MSME sector.

The central bank should take steps to enhance the lending capacity of the banks, he said, adding that India's credit to GDP ratio is very low compared to many countries.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 09:56 pm

tags #Economy #India #NITI Aayog #Rajiv Kumar

