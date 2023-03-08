 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India must limit H1 bond sales to 55% of annual goal, sell more long-end debt: Traders

Reuters
Mar 08, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India, which acts as the debt arranger to the government, met select banks, primary dealers and insurance companies last week for their feedback on borrowing for the first half, seven bankers and treasury officials, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

India's federal government should restrict borrowing in the first half of next fiscal year to 55% of the target with a higher share of longer-tenor bonds, market participants said in their discussions with the central bank last week, multiple traders said on Wednesday.

RBI did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking comment.

India aims to borrow gross 15.43 trillion rupees ($187.85 billion) through a sale of bonds in the next financial year beginning April 1, up from the 14.21 trillion rupees raised this year.