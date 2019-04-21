App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2019 04:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

India must complete its reform process in next five years: Arvind Panagariya

Panagariya, who had served as the first Vice Chairman of the NITI Aayog from January 2015 to August 2017, was responding to a question on what the priorities should be of the government that comes into power when India's mammoth and crucial general elections end next month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India must focus on growth of labour-intensive sectors to create decent jobs for the masses as well as give "serious thought" to privatising the public sector banks (PSBs), eminent economist Arvind Panagariya has said, emphasising that the reform process must be completed in the coming five years.

Panagariya, who had served as the first Vice Chairman of the NITI Aayog from January 2015 to August 2017, was responding to a question on what the priorities should be of the government that comes into power when India's mammoth and crucial general elections end next month.

"My personal view is that India must complete its reform process in the coming five years," Panagariya, Director at the Raj Center on Indian Economic Policies at Columbia University, told PTI.

The Deepak and Neera Raj Centre in The School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) at Columbia University provides research and expertise necessary to inform policy decisions, deliver increased prosperity, and define India's future role in the global economy.

related news

Highlighting the priority areas, Panagariya said that India needs a clear focus on the growth of labour-intensive sectors such as apparel, footwear, furniture, kitchenware and other light manufactures to create decent jobs for the masses.

"We need firms in these sectors that are globally competitive and capture the space in export markets that China has been quitting due to its high wages. This requires flexible labour and land laws and an ecosystem that is yet friendlier to large firms," he said.

Panagariya elaborated that one way to achieve this is to create Shenzhen-style Coastal Employment Zones (in China) that create zones of 500 square kilometers or more along the coast that are characterized by highly entrepreneur-friendly regime with respect to land, labour and international trade.

"Eventually, we must extend this regime to other parts of the country as well,” he said.

He stressed that it is also time that "we gave a serious thought to privatising public sector banks (PSBs).

"Experience has shown that public sector ownership creates perverse incentives that have repeatedly manifested themselves in episodes of accumulation of non-performing assets (NPAs) in PSBs while the same has not been a problem in private and foreign banks," he said.

Further, public ownership has also resulted in dual regulation of PSBs (by the Reserve Bank of India and the government) and two different RBI regulatory regimes for PSBs and private banks.

"The simultaneous role of the government as a provider of banking services through PSBs, policy maker and regulator create obvious conflicts. There needs to a separation of policy making, regulatory and service provision functions," he said, adding that it is possible to promote social goals without ownership of the banks as the experience with priority sector lending illustrates.

"As a last resort, if the government feels that it must have control, keeping the State Bank of India in the public sector (with due governance reforms) may be a reasonable compromise," Panagariya said.

The noted academician also stressed that serious thought must be given to the consolidation of numerous transfers into a single cash transfer.

"We must also introduce a sunset clause to all Centrally Sponsored Schemes and Central Sector Schemes. Ministries running these schemes should be subject to the burden of justifying continuation of their schemes beyond a certain date," he said, underscoring that "indefinite perpetuation" can often mean that the scheme in question is making no progress in achieving its goals.

Panagariya also emphasised on the need for major reforms in the area of education, saying the Right to Education Act has wholly "neglected quality."

"This law has to be amended such that it rewards schools and teachers for superior outcomes while also sanctions them for poor delivery. It cannot be that government uses taxpayers' money to give public school teachers salaries that are four or five times what their counterparts receive in private schools and they still deliver poorer outcomes than the latter," he said.

Opining that higher education requires an overhaul too, he said there is need to "replace" the University Grant Commission Act by a Higher Education Commission Act that "paves the way" for full autonomy for high-quality colleges and universities; provides for such colleges to acquire the right to confer their own degrees and covert into universities; and opens the door to the entry of foreign universities in a transparent manner.

"Colleges and universities should come to be governed by their boards with minimum interference by the government. Independent public and private accreditation agencies should be appointed to evaluate colleges and universities in an objective manner," he said.

Panagariya also suggested that a national research foundation along the lines of the United States National Science Foundation should be created to bring research centrally to universities with the current system of research councils gradually phased out.

"The government must also pass the pending National Medical Council Bill and bring similar legislation in Homeopathy and Indian systems of medicine. Higher education in law, nursing, pharmacy and other professional fields also requires an overhaul," he said.
First Published on Apr 21, 2019 04:30 pm

tags #Arvind Panagariya #Economy #India

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs SRH: Khaleel Ahmed gets SRH back i ...

Vicky Kaushal says he is recovering well post face injury, Tiger Shrof ...

Easter Exclusive: Remo D’Souza used to gulp down half a dozen of Eas ...

Sadak 2 featuring Alia Bhatt goes on the floors in May, confirms Pooja ...

Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza and more condemn Sri Lanka church blast trage ...

Prabhas starrer Saaho gets back to where it all started!

Not Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone was the original choice as Roop for K ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, KXIP vs DC: Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan help ...

Brahamastra: Ranbir Kapoor's role revealed, to play dual roles

Everyone Has to Take Ownership: Solskjaer Looking to Build Strong Cult ...

Social Media Networks Blocked in Sri Lanka as Government Declares Emer ...

Jacqueline Fernandez, Vivek Oberoi Condemn Sri Lanka Blasts on Easter ...

Asian Weightlifting Championship: Mirabai Chanu Lifts Personal Best Bu ...

Donald Trump Accidentally Tweeted 'Heartfelt' Condolences for 138 MILL ...

Suicide Bombs Involved in Two of Sri Lanka Blasts: Sources

Digvijaya Singh's Vision Document for All-round Growth Gives Bhopal's ...

Need to Vent Some Anger? Jordan Opens 'Axe Rage Rooms'

Donald Trump Offers Condolences on Sri Lanka Terror Attacks, Messes Up ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Devendra Fadnavis defends Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's candidature fro ...

Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones — When worlds collide, which M ...

Sri Lanka blasts leave 160 dead: Theresa May calls attack 'appalling', ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Irrespective of outcome, sexual harassment charge against CJI Ranjan G ...

Monte Carlo Masters: Rafael Nadal’s experience proves too rich for h ...

Net employment generation in formal sector trebled in February to 8.61 ...

The Queer Take: Our bodies, our selves — navigating corporeal conund ...

Huawei P30 Pro survives bend, scratch test; display can handle intense ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.