you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 12:13 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India mulls single regulator for e-commerce sector: Document

The federal government has indicated it aims to remove the legal fragmentation governing the e-commerce sector, according to the Draft National Policy Framework on e-commerce.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India is mulling a single legislation to address all aspects of e-commerce regulation, and it is also exploring the idea of setting up a single regulator to consider all sector-related issues, according to a draft policy document seen by Reuters.

The federal government has indicated it aims to remove the legal fragmentation governing the e-commerce sector, according to the Draft National Policy Framework on e-commerce.

Some of the measures suggested in the draft include local data storage, mandating the use of state-run RuPay payments in online transactions and enhancing the participation of micro, small and medium enterprises in online retail.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 12:06 pm

tags #ecommerce sector #Economy #India

