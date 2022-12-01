India monetary tightening cycle to be over soon as economy slows down: Societe Generale

India’s monetary policy tightening cycle is nearing its end with domestic growth slowing and concerns over U.S. tightening ebbing, according to economists.

“With the Fed likely to slow down the pace of its rate hikes and the Indian economic recovery moving into the slow lane, we retain our view that the RBI is in its last leg of the rate hike cycle,” Kunal Kumar Kundu, India economist at Societe Generale said in an investor note.

“With the major festival period over and the technical bounce-back from the depths of the pandemic low triggered by pent-up demand expected to run its course, the general expectation is that growth will slow next year,” he added.

India’s gross domestic product growth more than halved to 6.3 percent in July-September from 13.5 percent in April-June, data released on November 30 showed. The quarterly growth is in line with the consensus estimate – and the Reserve Bank of India's own forecast – of 6.3 percent.

The RBI’s rate-setting panel is due to meet December 5 to December 7 where it is widely expected to raise policy rates again. The central bank, which has failed to meet its inflation mandate, has raised the key policy rate by 190 basis points since early May in a bid to curb inflation.

While the base effects have caused a sharp slowdown in headline GDP growth, growth held up well in quarter-on-quarter terms, Shilan Shah, Senior India economist at Capital Economics said in a note. “However, there are signs in more timely activity data that domestic demand is softening now in response to higher interest rates. The RBI is likely to take heed and slow the pace of rate hikes next week, and probably end its tightening cycle early in the new year,” he added. While inflation eased in October, it will soon perk up as the high statistical base effect reverses from December, leading to two more rate hikes, for a cumulative rate hike of 60 basis points, Societe Generale said. A 35 basis points rate hike next week will likely be followed by a final hike of 25 basis points in February 2023, taking the so-called terminal rate to 6.5 percent, the house added. “We also believe that sustained disinflation would be visible from 2Q23 onward, which would result in India’s real policy rate eventually turning positive after a rather prolonged period of remaining in the negative zone,” according to Kunal Kumar Kundu. Tanvee Gupta Jain, an economist at UBS, expects India’s real GDP growth to soften over the coming quarters on slowing global growth and delayed impact of monetary tightening on domestic demand. Pegging GDP growth at 6.9 percent this fiscal year and at 5.5 percent next fiscal year, the economist expects a normalisation in consumption growth sequentially as Covid reopening tailwinds fade and households’ purchasing power is impacted by tight monetary policy, the depletion of accumulated pandemic savings, and an incomplete labour market recovery. Moreover, capex growth could also moderate as corporates defer plans on demand uncertainty while rising interest rates may affect housing demand. However, she expects the government to continue to boost public capex, which could help mitigate some of the adverse impact and encourage private capex with a lag, she added. India’s central bank expects this fiscal year growth at 7 percent while the chief economic adviser expects a 6.8 percent to 7 percent growth outturn. The finance ministry is hopeful of medium term growth trajectory of 6.5 percent to 7 percent while an economic adviser to the prime minister has said that the country can get back to 9 percent growth rate once the current constrains are past us. India’s government is expected to present its budget for the next financial year on February 1 amid expectations that it would continue with reforms and infrastructure spending to boost medium-term growth.

Moneycontrol News

