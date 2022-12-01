 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India monetary tightening cycle to be over soon as economy slows down: Societe Generale

Dec 01, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST

The RBI’s rate-setting panel is due to meet December 5 to December 7 where it is widely expected to raise policy rates again

India’s monetary policy tightening cycle is nearing its end with domestic growth slowing and concerns over U.S. tightening ebbing, according to economists.

“With the Fed likely to slow down the pace of its rate hikes and the Indian economic recovery moving into the slow lane, we retain our view that the RBI is in its last leg of the rate hike cycle,” Kunal Kumar Kundu, India economist at Societe Generale said in an investor note.

“With the major festival period over and the technical bounce-back from the depths of the pandemic low triggered by pent-up demand expected to run its course, the general expectation is that growth will slow next year,” he added.

India’s gross domestic product growth more than halved to 6.3 percent in July-September from 13.5 percent in April-June, data released on November 30 showed. The quarterly growth is in line with the consensus estimate – and the Reserve Bank of India's own forecast – of 6.3 percent.

The RBI’s rate-setting panel is due to meet December 5 to December 7 where it is widely expected to raise policy rates again. The central bank, which has failed to meet its inflation mandate, has raised the key policy rate by 190 basis points since early May in a bid to curb inflation.