India monetary policy pivot towards growth around the corner, Nomura says

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

The brokerage pencils in one more rate hike in February and then 75 basis points of cumulative rate cuts in the second half of 2023

India’s monetary policy will shift focus to growth in the near term, while inflation eases going ahead, global brokerage firm Nomura feels.

“We believe that the end of the hiking cycle is approaching, as we expect growth to disappoint the RBI, the forward inflation path to suggest disinflation and because monetary policy works with long lags,” the brokerage said in a note on December 13. "Our base case is a final 25bp rate hike in February to a peak policy rate of 6.50 percent, although this is not a done deal, in our view."

While a February rate hike remains a close call, beyond February, monetary policy should be on hold, it added.

The remarks come after data showed India's industrial output crashed by 4 percent in October, returning to the sub-zero territory after a gap of just one month and the the worst performance in over two years.

Meanwhile, headline retail inflation rate slumped to an 11-month low of 5.88 percent in November.