India may consider cash transfers to tackle coronavirus outbreak: CEA Subramanian

To tackle the coronavirus outbreak, the government is looking at cash transfers as one of the alternatives, Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.

"For instance, the Uttar Pradesh government has actually announced that they will make cash transfers to some of the informal sector. I think there is basically a case for examining some of the options," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted on March 16 that the state government has decided to provide a set amount in bank accounts of labourers so that their families don't suffer due to the coronavirus outbreak

In order to counter the economic fallout of the pandemic, Hong Kong had announced cash transfers worth almost $10 billion to its residents.

On being asked if India would be looking at similar ways to handle the outbreak, the CEA said, "That's one of the possibilities."

According to government data released in February, India's GDP grew 4.7 percent in the October-December quarter of 2019-20. GDP growth in the previous quarter had been revised to 5.1 percent.

India’s GDP grew 4.5 percent in July-September 2019, the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2012-13. The economic slowdown came at the back of 5 percent GDP growth recorded in April-June and 7.1 percent in July-September last year.

The Economic Survey 2019-20 has pegged India's economic growth at 6-6.5 percent in 2020-21.

Until March 18, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India rose to 151 from 137. A large number of Indian states, especially Maharashtra has been affected by what has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Maharashtra tops the infection count in India with 39 cases.

The global death toll from the pandemic crossed 8,000 on Wednesday. Most of the reported cases have been in Europe and in Asia where the outbreak originated.

Italy reported 475 deaths in a day, taking the country toll to nearly 3,000.

Sectors like tourism, aviation and hospitality are expected to face the brunt of the outbreak. Moody’s has downgraded India’s growth to 5.3 percent in 2020 due to downside risks of Covid-19.S&P Global Ratings has lowered India’s 2020 growth forecast to 5.2 percent from 5.7 percent estimated earlier, citing a global recession resulting from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.