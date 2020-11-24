India may attract $120-160 billion worth investments per year: CII and EY report

India may attract foreign direct investment (FDI) of $120-160 billion per year by 2025, subject to increasing the ratio of FDI to GDP to less than 2 percent from 3-4 percent, a CII and EY report found.

In fact, the country saw GDP grow 6.8 percent over the past 10 years with FDI to GDP at 1.8 percent.

It found that investors ranked India third in terms of attractiveness, at least 80 percent have plans for India in the next two to three years, and close to 25 percent stating investments worth over $500 million, The Economic Times reported.

As per the report, ‘FDI in India: Now, Next and Beyond', India's GDP growth could also improve to 7-8 percent growth if the investments come in.

Traditionally, automobiles, chemicals, drugs and pharmaceuticals have attracted a majority 89 percent of FDI, but boost in manufacture of electric vehicles (EVs), manufacture of high end machinery, and diversification of service and regionalisation of cotton textile and mining value chains would determine FDI in flows post-COVID.

States-wise Maharashtra remains the most attractive destination, getting 28 percent of the share, followed by Karnataka (19 percent), Delhi (16 percent) and Gujarat (10 percent). These four alone grabbed 75 percent of the FDI between October 2019 and June 2020, while the top 10 got 97 percent, it noted.

Thus, focusing on making low-skill sectors attractive for FDI could also increase employment opportunities for India's "large labour force" and spread investments to untapped states - some of which also hold larger populations, the report said.

Investors surveyed in the report stated India's workforce, political stability, cheap labour and policy reforms were factors that influenced investments and attractiveness.