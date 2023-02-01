Manufacturing PMI declines to three-month low of 55.4 in January

India's manufacturing sector activity continued to expand in January, with the S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) coming in at 55.4, down from December's 26-month high of 57.8, data released on February 1 showed.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity, while a sub-50 print is a sign of contraction.

This is the 19th consecutive 50-plus print for India's manufacturing PMI.

At 55.4, the January PMI print is at a three-month low.

Catch all the LIVE updates on Budget 2023 "The manufacturing industry started 2023 on a firm footing, with a robust increase in new work intakes underpinning a further expansion in production," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Buy Inox Leisure; target of Rs 620: ICICI Direct "Despite some loss of growth momentum, the sector looks set to at least remain in expansion mode as the final quarter of the current fiscal year draws to a close," she added. S&P Global, in a release, said January data showed a "further improvement in the health" of the Indian manufacturing industry. There were slower

increases in total sales and output, but rates of expansion "remained historically elevated", it said. The ratings agency, however, noted that new export orders rose "only slightly", at the "weakest pace in ten months". Companies sought to add to their input inventories by purchasing additional materials, but headcounts were broadly unchanged amid sufficient staff numbers to cope with current requirements, the release further said. Influx of new business Indian manufacturers welcomed a "strong influx of new business" at the start of 2023, S&P Global said. The rate of expansion eased from December, but remained sharp and above its long-run average, it pointed out. "As was the case for new orders, production expanded at a historically strong pace that was nevertheless softer than that seen at the end of 2022. Where growth was reported, firms cited accommodative demand and ongoing increases in new work intakes," the release stated. The latest results suggested that the domestic market was the "main source of new business growth" as international sales "rose only slightly" in January, the agency underlined.

