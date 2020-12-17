MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India making efforts to deregulate economy to attract greater investments: Piyush Goyal

The government has further liberalised agricultural laws to encourage more investments in agri-processing and open up markets so as to increase the income of farmers, he said at CII's Partnership Summit.

PTI
December 17, 2020 / 08:29 AM IST

The government is making efforts to deregulate the economy with an aim to attract greater investments from across the world, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

He said the government has opened up defence, manufacturing, mining, finance and capital market sectors.

The government has further liberalised agricultural laws to encourage more investments in agri-processing and open up markets so as to increase the income of farmers, he said at CII's Partnership Summit.

"India is making efforts to deregulate its economy for greater investments from other parts of the world," he said.

Goyal further said India provides huge opportunity for investments, and procurement of goods and services.

Close
"India is looking forward for working with friends and neighbours, and having a global footprint. India is working to turn the COVID crisis into an opportunity, and is confident of reaching the target of USD 5 trillion economy by 2025, and USD 10 trillion in another 7-10 years," the minister said.
PTI
TAGS: #Economy #India
first published: Dec 17, 2020 08:29 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.