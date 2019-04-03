App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 09:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

India lost 1.1 crore jobs in 2018; 90 lakh lost in rural areas alone: civil society groups

According to the document, released about a week before the general election starts, demonetisation in November 2016 has resulted in 35 lakh jobs being lost.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India lost 1.1 crore jobs, including 90 lakh in the rural sector, in 2018 alone, claimed a "chargesheet" released on Wednesday by a group of civil society organisations on the NDA government's five-year tenure.

According to the document, released about a week before the general election starts, demonetisation in November 2016 has resulted in 35 lakh jobs being lost.

It claimed at least 75 people, including children, died of hunger across 10 states since 2015. The cause of death, it stated, was "prolonged hunger."

Also, nearly 42 of these people died because they were denied rations as their Aadhaar linkage did not function or they were not enrolled in the scheme, the chargesheet alleged. It, however, did not cite the source of its data.

related news

Announcing People's Agenda or 'Jan Sarokar 2019' at a press conference here, representatives of various campaigns demanded accountability from political parties, emphasising the "days when political parties made empty promises is over".

They also presented a set of "must-do actions" for progressive and secular parties.

Various civil society groups will come together to raise their concern on April 6 at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, it was announced at the press conference. The political parties joining the Jan Sarokar programme on April 6 include Congress, CPI(M), CPI, DMK, RJD, TMC, AAP, TDP, NCP, JDS, CPI(ML), LJD and Swaraj India.

Their demands include enactment of the Women's Reservation Bill for 33 per cent quota in Parliament and state assemblies, implementation of Forest Rights Act in letter and spirit, universalisation of PDS and increase of public health expenditure. The "chargesheet" also alleged that the NDA government has cut expenditure for Mid-Day Meals, which fell from Rs 10,523 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 9,949 crore in 2018-19, the document alleged.

The pendency of RTI requests jumped from 8.5 lakhs (2014-15) to 14.5 lakhs (in 2017-18), it claimed.

At the presser, Shankar Singh, a social activist with Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan, alleged the "real issues" — such as non-payment of NREGA wages — have been "submerged" by religious polarisation, politicisation of the armed forces, and warmongering.

"Political parties must commit to the People's Agenda," he demanded.

Syeda Hameed, representing the Samruddha Bharat Foundation, said, "Women, Dalits, Muslims have been targeted by powers who believe in ruling by division and dissension."

Rahul Roy, of the 2017 campaign Not in My Name, said the 2019 general election is a critical moment. "It is the biggest challenge our democracy has ever faced from the regressive forces of hate. I hope reason and truth win."
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 09:10 pm

tags #Business #demonetisation #Economy #General Elections 2019 #India #jobs #Lok Sabha polls 2019

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Methane Spike on Mars Hints at Water Reservoir Frozen Deep Underneath ...

Perambur Bypoll Contender 'Borrows' Rs 4 Lakh Crore from World Bank, G ...

Speed News: Catch The Day's Top Stories

With 4 Meena Candidates in Congress List, Community Asserts Its Clout ...

EC Issues Notice to Yogi Adityanath for 'Modi ki Sena' Remark, Seeks R ...

Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?

Delhi HC stays Till Apr 8 Interim Fee Hike by Private Unaided Schools

Have Agreed to Every Condition Laid Down by Jet Airways' Lenders, Says ...

Vivek Oberoi Defends 'PM Narendra Modi', Irrfan Khan Shares Love for F ...

Congress manifesto favours separatists, terrorists, says Nirmala Sitha ...

General elections 2019: BJP releases 16th list, drops Kirit Somaiya fr ...

The GST Council provided the real estate sector tax breaks? Think agai ...

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Govt, RBI will have to bring new rules: Amitabh Kant on SC order on Fe ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower on Skymet's 'below normal' monsoon war ...

Metropolis Healthcare IPO: Here's what analysts recommend

Here's why market expert Saurabh Mukherjea is bullish on Asian Paints

RBI far more dovish than it was 3 months ago, says Adrian Mowat

Days after talk of unity, fissures in Sena-BJP bonhomie: Mistrust amon ...

Congress Manifesto 2019: To fulfil job dreams for its citizens, party ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 3: Hindu groups organise, ...

Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corru ...

Joker trailer: Joaquin Phoenix slowly veers towards madness in this or ...

Yaya Toure, Raheem Sterling slam Leonardo Bonucci, Massimiliano Allegr ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

WhatsApp adds new invite system to let you decide if you want to join ...

IPL Live Score, MI vs CSK Match at Wankhede: Krunal Pandya departs for ...

Kalank Trailer Review: Aditya Roy Kapur outshines Alia and Varun in th ...

IPL style quotient: Salman Khan’s costume designer has a fashion adv ...

The gun that killed Vincent Van Gogh to go under the hammer in Paris

Kalank trailer: Is Sanjay Dutt still guilty about his life's Kalank?

Game Of Thrones writers begin scripting the next Star Wars?

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone looks unrecognisable as she wears her look ...

Irrfan Khan confirms his recovery, pens a heartfelt thank you message ...

Sacred Games' Jatin Sarna to play Yashpal Sharma in Kabir Khan’s ’ ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.