App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 07:12 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India loaded 12 percent less Iranian oil in June than in May on sanctions fear

Refiners in India, Iran's top oil client after China, are weaning themselves away from Iranian oil after the US pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Indian refiners ordered about 12 percent less Iranian oil in June than in May, when the United States said it would reintroduce sanctions on Iran, but sales remained around 50 percent higher than a year ago.

Refiners in India, Iran's top oil client after China, are weaning themselves away from Iranian oil after the US pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal.

The first set of sanctions will take effect on August 6, and the rest, notably in the petroleum sector, following a 180-day "wind-down period" ending on November 4.

Indian refiners bought around 6,64,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian oil in June, according to a statement presented by oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the lower house of parliament.

related news

Although that represented a fall from the previous month, purchases were still higher than a year ago.

"Indian refineries imported 1.9 million tonnes of crude oil from Iran in June 2017 and placed orders for 2.82 million tonnes in June 2018," Pradhan said in the statement.

India's state-refiners, which account for about 60 percent of the nation's overall 5 million bpd capacity, curbed Iranian imports in 2017/18 due to a row over the development rights of a giant gas field.

However, the state refiners raised imports in the current fiscal year starting in April after Iran offered free shipping and an extended credit period of 60 days.

Iran became the second biggest oil supplier to Indian state refiners after Iraq in the April to June period but India has warned of a drastic cut in imports from the OPEC member.

India loaded about 7,15,600 bpd oil from Tehran in the April-June 2018, a growth of about 45 percent from the previous quarter, the data presented in parliament showed.

India's monthly oil imports from Iran declined by about 16 percent, according to tanker arrival data obtained from sources.

Iran is now offering to insure oil cargoes to India after some insurers stopped providing the service in the face of the impending sanctions.

Note: A conversion of 7.3 barrels oil in a tonne is used for calculation.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 07:02 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Iran

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.