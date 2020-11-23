India likely to report current account surplus during current fiscal: CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian

India is likely to report a current account surplus in the current financial year ending in March 2021, mainly because of a moderation in imports in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic-led economic slowdown, Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian on November 23.

Subramanian told the CII National MNCs’ Conference that this crisis is different from what the world witnessed during the taper tantrum.

The taper tantrum phenomenon refers to the 2013 collective reactionary response that triggered a spike in US treasury yields, after investors learned that the US Federal Reserve was slowly putting the breaks on its quantitative easing (QE) programme. This led to a surge in inflation to high double digits in emerging economies.

In contrast, he said, the COVID-19 crisis is different. India has identified the nature of this crisis and understands how it is different from other emerging economy crises, so that the response can be suitably crafted. And the COVID-19 crisis is a crisis to demand, primarily, it was a negative shock to demand.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"And that is in fact if you can see is reflected in the fact that, this year we may be having a current account surplus. Q1 we had almost $20 billion current account surplus - $19.8 billion, to be precise. Even if let's say subsequent quarters do not see that kind of performance, we still will have a current account surplus...," he said.

So current account surplus, he said, "what that actually means is that the main risk from COVID-19, which we recognised, was one that it actually might impact growth."

There was an impact on growth in the short run because of lockdowns, it was the effort of the government that growth was not affected in medium to long term due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So in some sense, compared to a normal emerging economy crisis, which is one of overheating of the economy, the COVID-19 crisis is one of under heating of the economy, and that is why the reforms, actually, felt very necessary so that the medium- to long-term growth of the (Indian) economy is not impacted, and the potential growth of the economy is kept up high," he said.

Talking about various reforms, Subramanian said the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was towards greater formalisation of the economy. It was followed by long-pending agriculture and labour reforms, he added.

If you take the agriculture reforms, the MSME definitional changes, the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, the labour reforms, all these together are an attempt to actually change the macro configuration of the economy towards those sectors that are more employment intensive, especially the primary and secondary sectors, he said.

This is important because if we need sustained growth to happen, that can only happen through robust, job creation in the economy, not through jobless growth, he added.

Observing that the idea of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not anathema to competition, he said self-reliance can never happen without adequate capabilities.

Capabilities are never built in a vacuum, but they are built only by competing with the best, he added.