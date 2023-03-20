 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India likely to harvest record 11.5 million tonnes rapeseed this year: Industry body

Reuters
Mar 20, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST

Farmers are likely to harvest a record 11.5 million tonnes in the crop year to June 2023, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) told a news conference in the north-western state of Rajasthan, producer of more than half of India's rapeseed.

Rapeseed output in India, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, is likely to rise 7.5% this year due to a record planting of the winter-sown oilseed, a leading trade body said on Monday.

Last year, the country produced 10.7 million tonnes of rapeseed, which has the highest oil content among India's nine main oilseeds.

"Rapeseed production would have been even higher, but unfavourable weather in January affected yields," said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Mumbai-based industry body, releasing a field survey.