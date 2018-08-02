App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 05:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India likely to delay retaliatory sanctions on US products by 45 days

India's retaliatory sanctions on 29 US products were supposed to come into effect from August 4.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India is likely to delay implementation of retaliatory sanctions on US products by 45 days, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.

A notification on the extension of the duties is likely on Thursday or Friday, the report added.

India's retaliatory sanctions on 29 US products was supposed to come into effect from August 4.

The government is also in talks with the US to seek exemptions on steel and aluminium duties, the report said.

related news

In June, India had joined the European Union (EU) in announcing an imposition of retaliatory sanctions against the US after the Trump administration’s tariff hikes on steel and aluminium. India plans to raise import duties on a number of goods, including almonds, apples and metal products.

The hiked tariff is reported to cost America about $240 million, equal to the implications of US' tariff on India.

On March 9, US President Donald Trump imposed a heavy tariff on imported steel and aluminium items, a move that has sparked fears of a global trade war.

The report suggests India would like to wait for some more time before implementing retaliatory duties as it is expected to hold ‘2+2’ strategic and defence dialogue with the US in September.

It was reported earlier that both countries are working together "hand in glove" diplomatically to build dimensions of one of America's most critical bilateral relationships ahead of the dialogue to be held in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly invited Donald Trump to be the chief guest at next year's Republic Day celebrations.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 05:52 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.