India likely to delay retaliatory sanctions on US products by 45 days

India is likely to delay implementation of retaliatory sanctions on US products by 45 days, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.

A notification on the extension of the duties is likely on Thursday or Friday, the report added.

India's retaliatory sanctions on 29 US products was supposed to come into effect from August 4.

The government is also in talks with the US to seek exemptions on steel and aluminium duties, the report said.

In June, India had joined the European Union (EU) in announcing an imposition of retaliatory sanctions against the US after the Trump administration’s tariff hikes on steel and aluminium. India plans to raise import duties on a number of goods, including almonds, apples and metal products.

The hiked tariff is reported to cost America about $240 million, equal to the implications of US' tariff on India.

On March 9, US President Donald Trump imposed a heavy tariff on imported steel and aluminium items, a move that has sparked fears of a global trade war.

The report suggests India would like to wait for some more time before implementing retaliatory duties as it is expected to hold ‘2+2’ strategic and defence dialogue with the US in September.

It was reported earlier that both countries are working together "hand in glove" diplomatically to build dimensions of one of America's most critical bilateral relationships ahead of the dialogue to be held in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly invited Donald Trump to be the chief guest at next year's Republic Day celebrations.