India June retail inflation expands to 6.09% from 5.84% in March

India's retail inflation for the month of June worsened to 6.09% due to spike in the prices of certain food items, government data on July 13 showed. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) data was last released in March when it was at 5.84%.

The government had not released the CPI data for the months of April and May citing insufficient data collection following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The headline inflation for June has come out higher than a Reuters poll estimate of 5.30 percent.

Food retail inflation for June increased by 7.87 percent, according to the CPI data released by the Ministry of Statistics Programme Implementation.

The inflation figures are based on data collected from limited markets in view of the restrictions imposed on account of coronavirus pandemic, MOSPI said in the release.