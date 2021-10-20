MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Prices Increasing Soon Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India, Israel, US and UAE agree to establish joint economic forum

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterparts from Israel, the US and the UAE decided to establish an international forum for economic cooperation, a statement by the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

PTI
October 20, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterparts from Israel, the US and the UAE have agreed to establish a forum for economic cooperation at a quadrilateral meeting during which they discussed possibilities for joint infrastructure projects in the fields of transportation, technology, maritime security, and economics and trade.

Jaishankar, who is currently on a five-day visit to Israel, was accompanied by his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, during the virtual meeting on Monday. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan participated virtually as the four leaders also exchanged views on shared issues of concern in the region.

"The ministers decided to establish an international forum for economic cooperation,” said a statement issued by the Israeli Foreign Ministry after the meeting.

It said the four ministers held a discussion on possibilities for joint infrastructure projects in the fields of transportation, technology, maritime security, and economics and trade, as well as for additional joint projects.

At the end of the conversation, it was decided that each minister will appoint senior-level professionals to a joint working group that will formulate options for cooperation in the areas identified by the ministers, the statement said.

Close

Related stories

The intention is to hold an in-person meeting of the ministers in the coming months at Expo 2020 in Dubai, the statement said.

"I think the word we're looking for here is synergy, because this is what we're going to try and create starting with this meeting. Synergy that will help us work together on infrastructure, digital infrastructure, transport, maritime security and other things that preoccupy us all, Israeli Foreign Minister, who initiated the meeting during his visit to Washington, said at the start of the meeting Monday evening.

"The key to success is how quickly can we move from government-to-government' to business-to-business'? Lapid said. How quickly can we turn this into a working process that will put boots on the ground, changing infrastructure around the world.

Jaishankar described the meeting as fruitful and said they discussed working together more closely on economic growth and global issues. Agreed on expeditious follow-up," he said in a tweet.

"I think it is very clear that on the big issues of our times we all think very similarly and what would be helpful would be if we could agree on some practical things to work upon," he said.

Meanwhile, an article in the Jerusalem Post newspaper pointed out that there are economic and defence industry advantages to the new ties and the ability to synergise the network of ties between Washington, Jerusalem, Abu Dhabi and New Delhi.

"That means that the whole can be more than the sum of its parts, it said.

Citing the growing power of near-peer rivals such as Russia and China, as well as regional states that oppose US policy, such as Iran and Turkey, the article said That may be where the US-UAE-Israel-India connection comes together most of all, in presenting a moderate alternative to the aggressive extremist and authoritarian countries.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Economy #foreign policy #India #Israel #UAE #US #world
first published: Oct 20, 2021 10:21 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.