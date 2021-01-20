India Innovation Index 2.0: How NITI Aayog ranks states, UTs on innovation-driven economy

Niti Aayog

The second edition of the India Innovation Index is going to be released by the NITI Aayog on January 20 in a virtual event. Vice Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar will launch The index that ranks different states and UTs based on how they support innovation. Dr VK Saraswat and CEO Amitabh Kant will also be present at the event.

In October 2019, the first edition of the index was launched. The target of the index is to showcase the government's initiative to create an innovation-driven economy.

The framework has been updated to include globally-considered parameters for measuring innovation (such as the percentage of gross domestic product spent on research and development) India Innovation Index 2020 while also retaining the parameters specific to the Indian economy.

India Innovation Index: By highlighting strengths and weaknesses of the states and the UTs, this competitive measure plans to empower them to improve their innovation policies.

The states can draw lessons from the national leaders in innovation, this is how the ranking methodology is designed. This will lead to healthy competition among the states and union territories, thereby fostering competitive federalism.

How states are evaluated:

-The index captures the trends and provides detailed analyses of the various factors that drive innovation at the country, state, and district levels. It is believed that these analyses would enable policymakers in identifying catalysts and inhibitors of innovation at the national and sub-national levels.

-The states and union territories have been divided into 17 ‘Major States’, 10 ‘North-East and Hill States’, and 9 ‘City-States and Union Territories’, for effectively comparing their performance.

-The states and union territories have been ranked on two broad categories: outcome and governance. Overall, the framework of India Innovation Index 2020 consists of 36 indicators, which include hard data (32 indicators) and four composite indicators.

-India Innovation Index 2020 builds on the previous year’s methodology by introducing more metrics and providing a holistic outlook of the Indian innovation ecosystem.