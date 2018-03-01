India Inc's overseas investment down 70% at $ 866 mn in Jan

Overseas investment by Indian companies fell by nearly 70 per cent to USD 866 million in January this year, as per data showed by Reserve Bank today.

In January 2017, the Indian firms had invested USD 2.83 billion in their overseas joint-ventures/wholly owned firms.

In preceding month, December 2017, outward foreign direct investment by Indian firms stood at USD 1.86 billion.

Of the total USD 866 million commitment by Indian companies in their overseas ventures, USD 385.70 million was through equity infusion, USD 192.38 million was in the form of loan, while USD 287.92 million were part of guarantee issued.

Among major investors include CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd invested USD 88.74 million in restaurants and hotel business, General Insurance Corporation USD 49.31 million and Satori Partners USD 23.42 million.