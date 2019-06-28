App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 09:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

India Inc's foreign borrowing jumps over 2-fold to $3.55 bn in May

Of the total borrowings during May this year, $2.83 billion came through automatic route of external commercial borrowings (ECBs), while $653.04 million was raised via approval route.

India Inc's foreign borrowings jumped more than two-and-half times to $3.55 billion (about Rs 24,500 crore) in May 2019 from a year ago, data from Reserve Bank showed June 28. Indian companies had raised over $1.35 billion from overseas markets in May 2018.

Of the total borrowings during May this year, $2.83 billion came through automatic route of external commercial borrowings (ECBs), while $653.04 million was raised via approval route.

ECL Finance Limited ($500 million), Delhi International Airport ($500 million), Indiabulls Housing Finance ($350 million), Tata Capital Financial Services ($250 million) and Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company ($180 million) were among the major borrowers who tapped automatic route of ECB.

Close

Housing Development Finance Corporation ($200 million) and Reliance Industries ($313.21 million) were among the major borrowers through the approval route of ECB.

The remaining $62.57 million was mopped up by two companies by issuing rupee denominated bonds (RDBs) -- Hydrodyne Teikoku (India) ($730,940) for manufacturing of machinery and equipment and Nalanda Shelter ($61.84 million) for construction of buildings.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 09:05 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.