India Inc becoming more vulnerable to sudden policy changes: Assocham

Industry chamber Assocham claimed that Corporate India is becoming more vulnerable to sudden policy change risks emanating at the Central and state levels. It added that any amendment in rules should involve stakeholders' consultation before being pronounced.

"Increase in truck axle load by the Centre and the Maharashtra Government directive on food and beverages in the cinema halls are the latest examples of the policy changes coming as a bolt from the blue for the corporates.

“Likewise, if there is one sector which is prone to policy changes and market disruptions, it is telecom, running through the entire value chain," it said.

It observed that policy changes being brought by the Centre and states are coming not only from sectoral regulators but also government departments, shaking the established players.

"The only issue is that there should be wider consultations before the changes are announced,” it said.