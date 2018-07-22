App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2018 03:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

India Inc becoming more vulnerable to sudden policy changes: Assocham

"Increase in truck axle load by the Centre and the Maharashtra Government directive on food and beverages in the cinema halls are the latest examples of the policy changes coming as a bolt from the blue for the corporates.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Industry chamber Assocham claimed that Corporate India is becoming more vulnerable to sudden policy change risks emanating at the Central and state levels. It added that any amendment in rules should involve stakeholders' consultation before being pronounced.

“Likewise, if there is one sector which is prone to policy changes and market disruptions, it is telecom, running through the entire value chain," it said.

It observed that policy changes being brought by the Centre and states are coming not only from sectoral regulators but also government departments, shaking the established players.

"The only issue is that there should be wider consultations before the changes are announced,” it said.
First Published on Jul 22, 2018 03:34 pm

