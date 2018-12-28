India likely to cut import tax on palm oil: Report

India imports palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia.
India is likely to cut import tax on palm oil, a government source said on December 28, in line with New Delhi's trade agreements with Southeast Asian countries.
Earlier this year, India, the world's top buyer of vegetable oils, raised the import tax on crude palm oil to 44 percent from 30 percent and lifted the tax on refined palm oil to 54 percent from 40 percent.India imports palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia.
First Published on Dec 28, 2018 01:34 pm