India imports 152.7 lakh ton fertilisers till December this fiscal: Govt

India imported 152.7 lakh tonne of fertiliser, including urea and P&K, till December of the current fiscal, Parliament was informed on Friday.
Sharing data in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwant Khuba said: "The country imported 62.44 lakh tonne of urea and 90.26 lakh tonne of phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers during April-December period of the current fiscal".
Among P&K fertilisers, the country imported 53.18 lakh tonne of Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), 16.22 lakh tonne of Muriate of Potash (MoP) and 20.86 lakh tonne of NPK soil nutrients till December of the current fiscal.
In the case of domestic production, the minister said the country's total fertiliser production reached 362.73 lakh tonne during the April-December period of this fiscal. This includes 210.98 lakh tonne of urea and 151.75 lakh tonne of P&K fertilisers.