App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 04:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

India imported coal worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore in FY19

The total estimated coal resources in the country is 319.02 billion tonne.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India imported 235.2 million tonne (MT) of coal in 2018-19 valued at Rs 1.7 lakh crore, Parliament was informed on June 26.

During 2017-18, the country imported 208.2 MT of the dry fuel valued at Rs 1.3 lakh crore, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

In 2016-17, the minister said, India imported 190.9 MT of coal valued at Rs 1 lakh crore, the minister said.

Close

Joshi further said "despite the efforts made by coal sector, the country is not self sufficient because there is limited availability of coking coal in the country, which is an essential input for steel making."

Further, power plants designed on low ash imported coal will also continue to import coal for their requirements, he said.

The total estimated coal resources in the country is 319.02 billion tonne. Every year about 3-5 billion tonne of proved resources were being added through fresh exploration of the coal inventory in India.

If present rate of extraction prevails in the country, coal would last for several decades, he added.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 03:56 pm

tags #Business #coal #Economy #India

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.