Indian cities are powering ahead of western urban cities in terms of annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth. All the top 10 fastest-growing cities by GDP between 2019 and 2035 will be in India, claims the Global Cities Report 2018 by research institute Oxford Economics.

Surat, a major diamond trading and processing centre, tops the list. The city, which also has a strong IT sector, will see an average annual GDP growth rate of 9.2 percent from 2019 to 2035.

Next on the list is Agra followed by Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Other cities in the top 10 ranks include Nagpur, Tirupur, Rajkot, Tiruchirappalli, Chennai and Vijayawada.

The study looked at 780 cities and estimated that the world’s major urban economies will grow by 2.8 percent a year.