Read: DATA STORY | India set to grow at a fast pace but here are its 3 biggest long-term challenges
India now makes up 15 percent of global growth, fuelled by reforms, foreign investment and strong domestic demand. However, with a favourable demographic profile and a large and growing consumer market, India is likely to be the most compelling growth story of the decade.
Owing to a number of reforms and policies, India has been improving its performance in a number of global rankings. For instance, India leapfrogged to the 77th rank in the World Bank's 2018 Ease of Doing Business rankings, jumping 23 notches from the preceding year.
Read: Ease of Doing Business: India jumps 23 spots to 77th rank in World Bank's latest report
The report recognised India as one of the top 10 improvers of the year for the second successive time. India became the only large country in 2018 to have achieved such a significant shift.
The country ranks 58th out of 140 economies in the World Economic Forum’s latest Global Competitiveness Report, up five places from 2017.
It scores particularly strongly in innovation capability. However, corruption is still an issue hampering businesses, along with difficulty in accessing finance and high tax rates.
The government has taken various initiatives to improve confidence and boost growth. It has taken measures to boost manufacturing and brought in comprehensive reforms in its foreign direct investment (FDI) policy. It also announced a special package for the textile industry, pushed infrastructure development by giving infrastructure status to affordable housing and is focusing on coastal connectivity.