MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India has potential to become fashion hub of world: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also asked NIFT (National Institute of Fashion Technology) students and alumni to empower weavers and artisans of the country by connecting them to the market.

PTI
November 15, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the Indian quality should define what world-class is and the institute has a major role to play. | Image: Moneycontrol

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the Indian quality should define what world-class is and the institute has a major role to play. | Image: Moneycontrol

With the fast growing fashion industry in the country, India has the potential to become the fashion hub of the world, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

The minister said that the spirit of self-reliance can be channelised by helping weavers and artisans get their rightful dues. He was addressing the convocation ceremony at NIFT, Delhi on Friday.

Goyal also asked NIFT (National Institute of Fashion Technology) students and alumni to empower weavers and artisans of the country by connecting them to the market. Design, packaging and branding for the products of artisans can give them good returns and the students can consider working with them in this direction, Goyal said.

He said the Indian quality should define what world-class is and the institute has a major role to play. "NIFT students have the means to put our rich tradition in textile, design, embroidery on a global platform. India has the potential to become the fashion hub of the world. NIFT can nurture innovative ideas for fabrics and textiles of India," he added.

Established in 1986, NIFT has been contributing immensely to the fashion industry of India. NIFT, Delhi is engaged in 12 prestigious projects ranging from uniform design, product design to visual merchandising. The Combat Uniform of the Indian Army project is one of them with a total project cost of Rs 103.20 lakh.
PTI
Tags: #Fashion Industry #India #NIFT #Piyush Goyal
first published: Nov 15, 2021 10:15 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.